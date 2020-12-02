Impinj Inc (PI) CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio Sold $600,000 of Shares

CEO of Impinj Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Ph.d. Diorio (insider trades) sold 15,000 shares of PI on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $40 a share. The total sale was $600,000.

Impinj Inc provides radio frequency identification solutions. The company's software includes - ItemSense. Impinj Inc has a market cap of $1 billion; its shares were traded at around $43.37 with and P/S ratio of 6.80. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Impinj Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Chris Ph.d. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of PI stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $35. The price of the stock has increased by 23.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Capital Ltd Sylebra bought 391,743 shares of PI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $31.09. The price of the stock has increased by 39.5% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Jeffrey Dossett sold 500 shares of PI stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $34.13. The price of the stock has increased by 27.07% since.

Director, 10% Owner Capital Ltd Sylebra sold 391,743 shares of PI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $31.09. The price of the stock has increased by 39.5% since.

