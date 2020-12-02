Inari Medical Inc (NARI) COO Andrew Hykes Sold $1.9 million of Shares

COO of Inari Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Andrew Hykes (insider trades) sold 27,400 shares of NARI on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $67.72 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.
Inari Medical Inc has a market cap of $3.16 billion; its shares were traded at around $64.94 with and P/S ratio of 48.07. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Inari Medical Inc. .
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- 10% Owner Gilde Healthcare Cooperatieve sold 442,544 shares of NARI stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $67.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.06% since.
- Chief Medical Officer Thomas Tu sold 3,500 shares of NARI stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $67.72. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.11% since.
- 10% Owner Management Group X Ll Presidio sold 20,000 shares of NARI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $66.38. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.17% since.
