Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) VP & CFO Thurman K Case Sold $861,095 of Shares

VP & CFO of Cirrus Logic Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Thurman K Case (insider trades) sold 10,761 shares of CRUS on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $80.02 a share. The total sale was $861,095.

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. It products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting mobile devices, and applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Cirrus Logic Inc has a market cap of $4.68 billion; its shares were traded at around $80.75 with a P/E ratio of 31.17 and P/S ratio of 3.91. Cirrus Logic Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Cirrus Logic Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Cirrus Logic Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Jason P Rhode sold 70,317 shares of CRUS stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $71.72. The price of the stock has increased by 12.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

VP & CFO Thurman K Case sold 3,000 shares of CRUS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $75.61. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

VP & CFO Thurman K Case sold 9,034 shares of CRUS stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $71.95. The price of the stock has increased by 12.23% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP of MSP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of CRUS stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $77.45. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

Director David J. Tupman sold 1,000 shares of CRUS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.25% since.

Director Alexander M Davern sold 3,000 shares of CRUS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $76.12. The price of the stock has increased by 6.08% since.

VP of R&D Jeffrey W Baumgartner sold 7,186 shares of CRUS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $75.61. The price of the stock has increased by 6.8% since.

President John Forsyth sold 4,000 shares of CRUS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $73.76. The price of the stock has increased by 9.48% since.

