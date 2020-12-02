Alteryx Inc (AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sold $2.6 million of Shares

CFO of Alteryx Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin Rubin (insider trades) sold 22,258 shares of AYX on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $115.3 a share. The total sale was $2.6 million.

Alteryx Inc is an American provider of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to easily prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and more quickly benefit from data-driven decisions. Alteryx Inc has a market cap of $7.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $118.31 with and P/S ratio of 17.42.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,260 shares of AYX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $116.29. The price of the stock has increased by 1.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Reuters Corp /can/ Thomson sold 2,100,000 shares of AYX stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $114. The price of the stock has increased by 3.78% since.

Director, 10% Owner Dean Stoecker sold 50,000 shares of AYX stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $119.41. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.92% since.

CLO & Corp. Secretary Christopher M Lal sold 320 shares of AYX stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.

Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of AYX stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $117.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

CLO & Corp. Secretary Christopher M Lal sold 960 shares of AYX stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $109.21. The price of the stock has increased by 8.33% since.

