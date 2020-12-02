Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) CFO Keith Lamont Cummings Sold $562,020 of Shares

CFO of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Lamont Cummings (insider trades) sold 18,734 shares of PLRX on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $30 a share. The total sale was $562,020.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $28.50 with and P/S ratio of 8.24.

CFO Recent Trades:

