Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz Sold $3.8 million of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: CRWD -3.84%

PRESIDENT AND CEO of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George Kurtz (insider trades) sold 24,951 shares of CRWD on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $154.17 a share. The total sale was $3.8 million.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a market cap of $31.13 billion; its shares were traded at around $141.84 with and P/S ratio of 45.79. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CRWD stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $154.17. The price of the stock has decreased by 8% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of CRWD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $143.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.33% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 27,084 shares of CRWD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $130.96. The price of the stock has increased by 8.31% since.
  • PRESIDENT AND CEO George Kurtz sold 178,749 shares of CRWD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $130.96. The price of the stock has increased by 8.31% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER Colin Black sold 20,000 shares of CRWD stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $151.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.5% since.
  • Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CRWD stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $145.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.7% since.
  • PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS Michael J. Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of CRWD stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $143.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.
  • PRES., GLBAL SALES & FLD OPS Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,000 shares of CRWD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $131. The price of the stock has increased by 8.27% since.
  • Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of CRWD stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $131.08. The price of the stock has increased by 8.21% since.

