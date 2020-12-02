Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) CFO Christopher Codington Work Sold $793,592 of Shares

CFO of Zumiez Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher Codington Work (insider trades) sold 20,873 shares of ZUMZ on 12/02/2020 at an average price of $38.02 a share. The total sale was $793,592.

Zumiez Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer. It is engaged in the retail sales of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women. Zumiez Inc has a market cap of $968.970 million; its shares were traded at around $38.08 with a P/E ratio of 15.86 and P/S ratio of 0.99. Zumiez Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Zumiez Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zumiez Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,455 shares of ZUMZ stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $38.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President International Adam Christopher Ellis sold 4,706 shares of ZUMZ stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $38.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Sec. Chris K. Visser sold 9,087 shares of ZUMZ stock on 12/02/2020 at the average price of $38.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.18% since.

President International Adam Christopher Ellis sold 699 shares of ZUMZ stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $38.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Sec. Chris K. Visser sold 2,000 shares of ZUMZ stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $38.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

Chief Legal Officer & Sec. Chris K. Visser sold 1,415 shares of ZUMZ stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $37.31. The price of the stock has increased by 2.06% since.

