Agilent Technologies Inc (A) CEO and President Michael R. Mcmullen Sold $9.9 million of Shares

CEO and President of Agilent Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R. Mcmullen (insider trades) sold 85,842 shares of A on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $115.63 a share. The total sale was $9.9 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc is engaged in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. Agilent Technologies Inc has a market cap of $35.06 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.57 with a P/E ratio of 49.82 and P/S ratio of 6.68. The dividend yield of Agilent Technologies Inc stocks is 0.62%. Agilent Technologies Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Agilent Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of A stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $114.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.05% since.

SVP, General Counsel, and Sec. Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of A stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $116.16. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.37% since.

SVP, General Counsel, and Sec. Michael Tang sold 1,111 shares of A stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $111. The price of the stock has increased by 3.22% since.

SVP, General Counsel, and Sec. Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of A stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $107.47. The price of the stock has increased by 6.61% since.

