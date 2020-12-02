Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc (LIXT) President and CEO John S Kovach Bought $100,225 of Shares

President and CEO of Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John S Kovach (insider trades) bought 21,100 shares of LIXT on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $4.75 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $100,225.

Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc is a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets associated with serious common diseases and then designs novel compounds to attack those targets. Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc has a market cap of $44.540 million; its shares were traded at around $3.60 . Lixte Biotech Holdings Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 2.70% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner John S Kovach bought 21,100 shares of LIXT stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $4.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 24.21% since.

