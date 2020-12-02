Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) COO Christopher J. Tovey Sold $1.4 million of Shares

COO of Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Christopher J. Tovey (insider trades) sold 122,028 shares of GWPH on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $11.69 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC is engaged in the research, development and commercialisation of cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC has a market cap of $4.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.72 with and P/S ratio of 9.10. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GW Pharmaceuticals PLC. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Justin D. Gover sold 108,492 shares of GWPH stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $10.02.

CEO Justin D. Gover sold 71,508 shares of GWPH stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $10.01.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Volker Knappertz sold 12,000 shares of GWPH stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $10.5.

Chief Medical Officer Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GWPH stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $10.

Chief Medical Officer Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GWPH stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $9.17.

Executive Chairman Geoffrey W Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of GWPH stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $8.48.

