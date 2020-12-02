  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Village Farms International Inc (VFF) CFO Stephen C Ruffini Sold $552,500 of Shares

December 02, 2020 | About: VFF +1.88%

CFO of Village Farms International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stephen C Ruffini (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of VFF on 11/30/2020 at an average price of $11.05 a share. The total sale was $552,500.

Village Farms International Inc, along with its subsidiaries owns and operates agricultural greenhouse facilities. It produces, markets, and sells tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. It also produces power. Village Farms International Inc has a market cap of $675.400 million; its shares were traded at around $10.30 with and P/S ratio of 3.59. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Village Farms International Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Stephen C Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of VFF stock on 11/30/2020 at the average price of $11.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of VFF stock on 11/27/2020 at the average price of $10.78. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.45% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VFF, click here

.

