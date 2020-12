Docebo Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering in the United States and Public Offering in Canada

Docebo Inc. (“Docebo” or the “Company”) ( TSX:DCBO ) today announced the pricing of its previously announced marketed public offering of 3,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of US$48.00 per share in the United States and Canada, for aggregate gross proceeds to Docebo of US$144,000,000. The size of the offering has been increased from the previously announced US$125,000,000.The common shares of Docebo are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market (the “Nasdaq”) under the symbol "DCBO" on December 3, 2020, and will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) under the symbol "DCBO". The offering is expected to close on December 7, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.The offering is being conducted through a syndicate of underwriters led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Canaccord Genuity, as joint lead book-running managers, and TD Securities Inc., CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank of Canada Financial Inc., Scotiabank, Cormark Securities Inc., Eight Capital and Laurentian Bank Securities Inc., as co-managers.Docebo has also granted the underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days from the date of the Underwriting Agreement, to purchase up to 450,000 additional common shares, representing in the aggregate 15% of the total number of common shares to be sold pursuant to the offering.Docebo expects that the net proceeds of the offering will be used primarily to strengthen the Company's financial position and allow it to pursue its growth strategies, which include: expanding its customer base; supporting the growth of existing customers; expanding its solutions; and other general corporate purposes.In connection with the offering, Docebo has filed apreliminary prospectus supplement and will file a final prospectus supplement to its base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The preliminary prospectus supplement was also filed, and the final prospectus supplement will also be filed, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 under the U.S.-Canada multijurisdictional disclosure system (MJDS).The public offering is being made in Canada only by means of the base shelf prospectus and applicable prospectus supplement and in the United States only by means of the registration statement, including the base shelf prospectus and applicable prospectus supplement. Such documents contain important information about the offering. Copies of the base shelf prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement can be found on SEDAR at [url="]www.sedar.com[/url], and a copy of the registration statement can be found on EDGAR at [url="]www.sec.gov[/url]. Copies of the final prospectus supplement will be filed on SEDAR, and on EDGAR as part of an amended registration statement on Form F-10/A. Copies of such documents may also be obtained from any of the following sources: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department - 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor - New York, NY 10014; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526 or by e-mail at [email protected] ; and Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston MA 021990, by email at [email protected] Prospective investors should read the base shelf prospectus and the prospectus supplement as well as the registration statement before making an investment decision.No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the common shares in any province, state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such province, state or jurisdiction.Docebo is redefining the way enterprises learn by applying new technologies to the traditional corporate learning management system market. Docebo provides an easy-to-use, highly configurable learning platform with the end-to-end capabilities designed to make customers, partners, and employees love their learning experience.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201202006036/en/