JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

December 02, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) announced that on December 2, 2020 its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. The dividend will be payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 14, 2020.

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT) is a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry with focus on proteins, liquid foods and automated system solutions. JBT designs, produces and services sophisticated products and systems for multi-national and regional customers through its FoodTech segment. JBT also sells critical equipment and services to domestic and international air transportation customers through its AeroTech segment. JBT Corporation employs approximately 6,200 people worldwide and operates sales, service, manufacturing and sourcing operations in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.jbtc.com.

