Skanska sells office building in Warsaw, Poland, for EUR 70 M, about SEK 720 M

ÖSTERSUND, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska sells the second building from the Spark office complex located in Warsaw, Poland, to Stena Fastigheter AB for EUR 70 M, about SEK 720 M. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the fourth quarter of 2020. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the first quarter of 2021.

This is the second phase of the Spark office complex, a part of a three-building office complex. It is located in the heart of Wola, one of the fastest growing business and office districts in Warsaw. The building consists of approximately 19,000 square meters and about 85 per cent is leased to international as well as domestic tenants including UPC Polska, PCF Group, PKO Faktoring and INC Research (Syneos) among others.

The sold property was completed in the first quarter of 2019. It has already achieve d LEED Platinium as well as Building without barriers certifications. In addition it is also expected to receive WELL Core & Shell (Gold) certification and be accepted in the WELL Health-Safety Rating which awards high-quality office spaces with top safety standards that reduce the risk of disease transmission and facilitate creating healthy and safe workplaces.

Skanska is one of the leading development and construction companies in Europe. Outside the Nordics, the company has operations in building construction and civil engineering in Poland, Czech Republic & Slovakia and the UK. Skanska develops commercial properties in selected home markets in Poland, Czech Republic, Romania and Hungary, while residential development is active in Poland, Czech Republic and in the UK with the BoKlok concept. In 2019, Skanska had sales of SEK 33 billion and about 11,700 employees in its European operations outside the Nordics.

CONTACT:

For further information please contact:

Aleksandra Markiewicz, Communications Manager, Skanska CDE, tel +48 797 229 147

Olof Rundgren, Media Relations Manager, Skanska AB, tel +46 (0)10-448 67 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-sells-office-building-in-warsaw--poland--for-eur-70-m--about-sek-720-m,c3248226

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/3248226/1343475.pdf 20201203 PL office building Warsaw https://news.cision.com/skanska/i/20201203-pl-spark-office-building-in-warsaw,c2856933 20201203 PL Spark office building in Warsaw

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skanska-sells-office-building-in-warsaw-poland-for-eur-70-m-about-sek-720-m-301185403.html

SOURCE Skanska