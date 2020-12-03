  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Ducommun Announces Participation in Truist Industrials & Services Summit

December 03, 2020 | About: DCO +0%

SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated (:DCO) (“Ducommun” or the “Company”) today announced that Stephen G. Oswald, the Company’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher D. Wampler, the Company's vice president, interim chief financial officer and treasurer, and controller and chief accounting officer, will participate in the Truist Virtual Industrials & Services Summit on December 8, 2020.

Additional information will be posted on the Company’s website when available, including a copy of the presentation material. Institutional investors are welcome to contact the conference hosts to arrange one-on-one calls with management.

About Ducommun Incorporated
Ducommun Incorporated delivers value-added innovative manufacturing solutions to customers in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Founded in 1849, the Company specializes in two core areas - Electronic Systems and Structural Systems - to produce complex products and components for commercial aircraft platforms, mission-critical military and space programs, and sophisticated industrial applications. For more information, visit Ducommun.com.

CONTACTS:
Christopher D. Wampler, Vice President, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Controller and Chief Accounting Officer, 657.335.3665
Chris Witty, Investor Relations, 646.438.9385, [email protected]

