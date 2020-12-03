Voyager Digital Announces Digital Asset Investing Solutions on Algorand

CSE: VYGR

OTCQB: VYGVF

Borse Frankfurt: UCD2

Voyager receives grant from Algorand Foundation to expand DeFi offerings; 8.5% interest on USDC supported on Algorand available through Voyager

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), a publicly traded, licensed crypto-asset broker that provides investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets, today announced that the Company will provide new financial offerings through enhanced integration of the Algorand Protocol. Voyager will also enable users to earn 8.5% on USDC supported on Algorand, when lent through Voyager's services.

Voyager's support for USDC and Algorand Standard Assets (ASA) will seamlessly enable users to avail of the transaction speed and guaranteed finality of the Algorand protocol, with full integration on the Voyager platform. Voyager will develop USDC payment rails on the Algorand protocol, such that consumers will have the ability to buy, hold, trade, and self-custody their USDC, ALGO, and Alogrand Standard Assets on Voyager. The Algorand Protocol will make USDC transactions more efficient and less costly for consumers, as well as bring interest-bearing benefits to customers. Going forward, this development will facilitate future ASA tokens to be bought, sold, or transferred through the Voyager platform.

This adds to the growing Decentralized Finance and new financial applications coming to the Algorand ecosystem, as well as the Voyager Platform.

"Voyager is excited to partner with the Algorand Foundation and honored that the Foundation has recognized Voyager's technological expertise and capabilities," said Steve Ehrlich, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyager Digital. "Voyager has built, from the ground up, the most consumer-friendly, easy to use agency brokerage for trading over 50 digital assets, commission-free. We look forward to a strong relationship with the Algorand Foundation."

"The Algorand Foundation is delighted to announce that Voyager is a recipient of an AlgoGrant," said Sean Lee, CEO of the Algorand Foundation. "Voyager will match their innovative App-based service with the speed and flexibility of USDC on Algorand, to create a greater experience for their users and the wider Algorand community."

Mr. Ehrlich added, "As Voyager's platform continues to rapidly garner widespread acceptance by mainstream investors and crypto enthusiasts alike, the Company will continue to partner with leading industry players, such as the Algorand Foundation, to provide consumers with the most robust and consumer-friendly digital asset investing experience available."

For more information on Voyager Digital, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com . The Voyager App is available for Android and iPhone .

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. is a crypto-asset broker that provides retail and institutional investors with a turnkey solution to trade crypto assets. Voyager offers customers best execution and safe custody on a wide choice of popular crypto-assets. Voyager was founded by established Wall Street and Silicon Valley entrepreneurs who teamed to bring a better, more transparent and cost-efficient alternative for trading crypto-assets to the marketplace. Please visit us at https://www.investvoyager.com for more information and to review the latest Corporate Presentation.

About Algorand Foundation

The Algorand Foundation is a not-for-profit organization that has a vision of a borderless, frictionless economy built on public, decentralized blockchain technology. The Foundation, in partnership with Algorand Inc, has built the Algorand blockchain protocol — initially designed by cryptography pioneer and Turing award winner Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists — as the cornerstone of achieving this vision. The Foundation envisions a wide breadth of applications being built on this protocol by a new, wider community of mainstream developers. The Foundation is committed to facilitating this innovation in a sustainable and eco-friendly manner by utilizing the Proof of Stake consensus algorithm.

For more information, visit https://algorand.foundation .



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" that are based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "seek", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds of the Financing and Concurrent Financing, the expected timing for obtaining a Final Receipt and receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals, the ability to raise the funds to finance the Company's ongoing business activities and expected financial performance and customer growth. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain all requisite regulatory approvals including the approval of the Exchange and those of the securities regulatory authorities in respect of a (final) short form prospectus, the ability to apply the proceeds as intended, the results of business operations; the ability of the Company to acquire further customers; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms and those risk factors outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis as filed on SEDAR. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

