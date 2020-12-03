XTM to Offer Micro-Credit and Credit-Score Build/Repair to its Today™ Card Holders

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (CSE:PAID) (FSE:7XT), a Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world is pleased to announce its plan to offer micro-credit to its Today™ Cardholder community. The Today program has been adopted and rolled out to thousands of hospitality, personal care and food delivery staff through their employers as a way of eliminating cash from the gratuity and earnings disbursement ecosystem.

This micro-credit product delivers an overdraft protection on a subscription model and reports the good repayment history to the bureaus thereby increasing the subscribers' credit score. With an opt-in via the Today mobile app, each subscriber will be given access to their credit score in real-time and in-app credit-building tips to help increase their credit score. The service will be offered free of charge for the first 60-days followed by a small monthly subscription fee. Repayment of the overdraft is made each time the user receives a new deposit from their employer. The Company is in beta stage and expects a full roll-out by Q2 2021.

"Our Today users are a dynamic group of people looking to enhance their credit score, enabling them to take advantage of credit opportunities such as loans and mortgages," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "XTM is a Fintech innovator and we are committed to our roadmap of driving exceptional value to our users. This announcement reflects our response to our users' quest for financial inclusion."

About XTM Inc.

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Toronto-based fintech innovator in the challenger banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and reduce or eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and payment specialist providing free technology to business to automate and expedite worker payouts that can eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

