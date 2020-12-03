Namaste Technologies Adds CannMart Labs as Wholly Owned Subsidiary and Provides Corporate Update Including Announcement of Virtual Town Hall

Completion of Acquisition of 49% Interest in CannMart Labs

Namaste to Host Virtual Town Hall on December 16

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Namaste Technologies Inc. ("Namaste" or the "Company") (TSXV: N) (FRANKFURT: M5BQ) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a leading platform for cannabis products, accessories, and education, is pleased to provide shareholders a corporate update on its recent activities:

Cyber Weekend Highlights:

Average order value increased 42% compared to 2019 to $192

increased compared to 2019 to Online traffic increased 50% over 2019 cyber weekend

over 2019 cyber weekend 40% more giveaway entries than expected. These entries generated email newsletter sign ups, increased social media visits and interactions

Best sales in Dried Flower: Sage n Sour and Sensi Star, both under the CannMart brand

Sage n Sour and Sensi Star, both under the CannMart brand Best sales in Cartridges : Disposable Cart Bundle and Pink Kush 0.5g Cart, both under the CannMart licensed Phyto Extractions brand

: Disposable Cart Bundle and Pink Kush 0.5g Cart, both under the CannMart licensed Phyto Extractions brand Best sales in Edibles : Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 Sour Gummies and Watermelon Hybrid Sour Gummies, both under the Wana brand supplied by Indiva

: Strawberry Lemonade 1:1 Sour Gummies and Watermelon Hybrid Sour Gummies, both under the Wana brand supplied by Indiva Best sales in Infused Oils: Treasure Island CBD Tincture under the CannMart brand and CBD Soft Gels under the brand and supplied by Indiva

"We are pleased by activity this past cyber weekend to see our own CannMart and licensed brands shine alongside our valued partner brands which is a clear validation by consumers that our strategy is working," said Meni Morim, CEO of Namaste. "Our average order value increased by 42% compared to 2019, demonstrating that our investment into our e-commerce platform is driving solid results. We are clearly focused on the execution of our strategy to position Namaste as a leading cannabis company and look forward to building on this positive momentum as we head into the upcoming holiday season."

Save the Date – Namaste Virtual Town Hall:

We have been actively listening to our shareholders and would like to announce a virtual town hall so they can hear an in depth presentation on the future direction of the Company

Wednesday, December 16 th

12:00 p.m. EST

Presentation by Meni Morim followed by Q&A

followed by Q&A All Shareholders are invited to submit their questions by December 14 th to: [email protected] . Our CEO, Meni Morim , will answer submitted investors questions during the town hall event.

Completion of Acquisition of 49% Interest in CannMart Labs:

Namaste has completed the acquisition of the remaining 49% interest in CannMart Labs Inc. ("CannMart Labs"), an applicant for a processing licence under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for cannabis extraction activities, pursuant to the previously announced share purchase agreement (the "Share Purchase Agreement") entered into among Namaste and MKD Holdings Inc. and JLLS Holdings Inc. (together, the "Vendors").

Execution of the Share Purchase Agreement was first announced by the Company on November 18, 2020, confirming a purchase price of $4,034,000 (the "Purchase Price"), and earn-out payments in the form of Namaste common shares, on a sliding scale, upon the achievement of pre-determined revenue targets (the "Earn-Out Payments") payable over 9 fiscal quarters at a maximum of approximately $1.94M per Earn-Out Payment, payable in Namaste common shares or, at Namaste's option, in cash with a 5% discount. A first tranche of the Purchase Price of $1,608,500 has been paid to the Vendors by way of issuance of 7,123,560 Namaste common shares, issued at a deemed price of $0.2258, being the 7-day VWAP up to and including December 1, 2020.

Appointment of Vice President, Investor Relations:

Namaste is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Miller as Vice President, Investor Relations effective November 16, 2020. Mr. Miller brings more than 20 years experience as a seasoned investor relations professional in the pharmaceutical and cannabis industry. Mr. Miller has built several award-winning programs and this appointment affirms the Company's clear commitment to increasing and improving its dialogue with shareholders going forward.

Subject to Exchange approval, Namaste has granted Mr. Miller options to acquire 170,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.23 per share that vest quarterly over 3 years and have a four-year term.

Announcement of Whistle Blowing System:

The Company is committed to integrity and honesty. Affirming said commitment, Namaste has launched a Whistle-blower Program that allows employees to anonymously and confidentially report cases of workplace misconduct. The program is supported by ClearView Connects™, a Canadian-based reporting solution provided by an independent, third-party supplier. Employees can safely and anonymously submit reports or questions through ClearView's secure website, toll-free telephone hotline or post office box. ClearView Connects™ is easy to use and available 24/7.

About Namaste Technologies Inc.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Namaste Technologies is a leading online platform for cannabis products, accessories, and responsible education. The Company's 'everything cannabis store', CannMart.com, provides medical customers with a diverse selection of hand-picked products from a multitude of federally-licensed cultivators, all on one convenient site. The Company also distributes licensed and in-house branded cannabis and cannabis derived products to recreational consumers in Canada through a number of provincial government control boards and retailing bodies and facilitates licensed cannabis retailer sales online in Saskatchewan. Namaste's global technology and continuous innovation address local needs in a burgeoning cannabis industry requiring smart solutions.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed through the links below:

NamasteTechnologies.com

NamasteMD.com

Cannmart.com

