PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Whirlpool Corporation Named to America's Most Responsible Companies 2021 List

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:WHR +0%

Record performance and aggressive commitments help drive the company into the top ten

PR Newswire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2020

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) has risen to the No. 7 spot in Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Most Responsible Companies (up from No. 70 in 2020). This recognition is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list was announced Dec. 2 and can be viewed on Newsweek's website.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

"Despite the many challenges that a global pandemic poses, we remain steadfast in our long-standing commitment to social and environmental sustainability and to delivering on our sustainability goals," said Marc Bitzer, CEO and chairman, Whirlpool Corporation. "This distinction is a testament to the hard work of our approximately 77,000 employees across the globe who work to further our vision and mission to be the best kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home."

America's Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. This year, Whirlpool Corporation received its top ten ranking, due in part to aggressive commitments by the company to further environmental, social, and corporate governance initiatives.

About Whirlpool Corporation:
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at whirlpoolcorp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-named-to-americas-most-responsible-companies-2021-list-301185520.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation


