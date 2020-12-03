ASE Technology Holding's Subsidiary, USI Shanghai, Announces Completion of Acquisition of Asteelflash

TAIPEI, Taiwan, R.O.C., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), today announced the Company's subsidiary, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("USI", SSE: 601231), has successfully completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% shares of Asteelflash Group through the acquisition of Asteelflash Group's parent company, Financière AFG S.A.S. ("FAFG").

The closing consideration was paid in an amount of US$421,481,287, including cash and share consideration. In addition to the payment of closing consideration, Universal Scientific Industrial (France) ("USI France"), USI's wholly owned subsidiary, is obliged to pay an additional amount up to US$42,804,551 in cash, subject to an earn-out mechanism linked to FAFG's business performance provided under the definitive agreement, after the end of year 2022. The cash consideration was in an amount of US$374,606,287 paid by USI France upon closing. Upon making payment of the cash consideration, USI France acquired 71,530,174 shares of FAFG (approximately 89.6% of the issued shares of FAFG). USI will issue 25,939,972 new shares as share consideration after closing (issue price of RMB 12.64 per share, in total RMB 327,881,250, in equivalent of US$46,875,000) in exchange for 8,317,462 shares of FAFG (approximately 10.4% of the issued shares of FAFG). As a result, USI has acquired 100% of FAFG's total issued shares, 79,847,636 shares.

Asteelflash Group, headquartered in France, is a European leader in the electronics manufacturing services or EMS industry. Asteelflash Group's current management team will continue in key management roles within USI. The combined companies' customer portfolio, expanded global footprint and technological capabilities will allow for geographical market expansion along with broadened service offerings. USI and Asteelflash Group will immediately start to implement a synergy plan— leveraging combined sales, supply chain management and technology sharing. This combination is a major step in the expansion of USI's international leadership position.

Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 31, 2020.

