Luokung and Hainan Broadcasting International Media Center cooperate to launch location business services in Hainan

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) ("Luokung" or the "Company"), one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies, a leading interactive location-based services company in China, today announced that Luokung and Hainan Broadcasting International Media Center engaged into a cooperation agreement to jointly launch local tourism and business services in Hainan, HiGo, which includes mobile application and interface services, covers entire Hannan island's business, culture, tourism and travel service facilities and provides location as a service in Hainan province.

HiGo is built on the open platform and API services of Luokung Map while leveraging special features of Hainan International Free Trade Port. It provides users with comprehensive business interactive services based on locations in social, travel, shopping and other scenarios. A large amount of location-related audio and video content is presented in the HiGo map service in Fusion Media Center. Merchants and users can directly publish the latest business and service information at their location, display it on HiGo map in real time, and conduct online transactions. Additionally, the display of truly personalized maps for HiGo users by Luokung map affords users a unique experience of location as a service.

Hainan Broadcasting International Media Center is affiliated to Hainan Radio and Television General Station and has the richest content and media promotion resources in Hainan. Hainan Province is China's largest pilot free trade zone and has begun to build a free trade port across the island. In 2019, the number of tourists in the whole year exceeded 80 million, and the annual tourism income exceeded 100 billion yuan.

About Luokung Technology Corp.

Luokung Technology Corp. is one of the global leading spatial-temporal big-data processing technology companies and a leading interactive location-based services company in China. It provides integrated DaaS, SaaS, and PaaS services for Internet and Internet of Things of Spatial-Temporal big data based on its patented technology. Based on geographic information systems and intelligent Spatial-Temporal big data, it establishes city-level and industry-level digital twin holographic data models to actively serve smart cities, intelligent transportation, smart industry, LBS. http://www.luokung.com

Business Risks and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

