FORCE Wealth Partners with Mastermind for Investor Relations Strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastermind, Inc. (OTCQB: MMND), an Atlanta-based, nationally recognized leader in digital, social, mobile, content, and influencer marketing, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with FORCE Wealth to help with investor relations and raise awareness of the company's value proposition among its network of investors and industry analysts.

With the nation's largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, and Accredited Investors, FORCE Wealth specializes in connecting public companies to the family office community via direct introductions, webinars and events, digital targeting, newsletters, and social media.

Mastermind CEO, Daniel Dodson, said, "As communications professionals, we understand the impact influencers can have on their networks. Working with FORCE Wealth offers us the opportunity to get our message out to an elite segment of the investment community."

"Mastermind is the kind of company our network is looking for," said Steven Saltzstein, CEO of Force Wealth. "They offer innovative and differentiated services to a growing client base with an eye toward expanding their business. We look forward to helping them raise their profile among investors."

About Mastermind

Mastermind helps involve people with Fortune 500 brands in ways that inspire them to take action – consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. This involvement is achieved through multi-dimensional marketing campaigns that employ social, digital, mobile, content, influencer marketing, gamification, and promotion to drive greater sales and ROI. Their list of blue chip clients includes Citi, BMW, Bayer, Verizon, ESPN, McDonald's, Harman, Coca Cola and others.

About FORCE Wealth

Force Wealth is the largest network of Family Offices, Foundations, Endowments, and individual accredited investors in the United States. They introduce members of their network to leaders of public companies looking for open market buyers and privately held businesses at the capital acquisition stage. In addition, their elite peer-to-peer community brings individuals, endowments and foundations together, facilitating co-investment opportunities, information sharing, philanthropy, and networking.

