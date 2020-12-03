Cardinal Health Oncology Insights: Eighth Edition Explores Impact of COVID-19 on Oncologists

DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. oncologists have adjusted patient care by embracing telemedicine and switching more patients to oral therapies to limit office visits—but personally, more oncologists may be experiencing burnout due to the loss of face-to-face interactions with patients, according to new research from Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions.

These findings were released today in the eighth edition of Oncology Insights, a research-based report series analyzing the views of more than 190 U.S. oncologists via surveys conducted in September through November 2020. This issue explores how oncologists are adapting their practices and caring for patients during the pandemic – and points to changes that may continue after COVID-19.

Nearly all participating oncologists (97%) said they used telemedicine during a peak stage of the pandemic, and they are generally satisfied with the experience. Nearly six in 10 participating oncologists said their telemedicine experience has been "highly positive" (10%) or "better than expected" (49%). About 80% of participating oncologists said they expect to continue using telemedicine with some patients after the pandemic.

Other key findings include:

Most respondents (65%) said they have moved some patients from infused therapies to oral therapies to limit office visits and nearly half said the pandemic will drive greater use of oral therapies in the future.

About three-fourths of participants said they are "very confident" or "confident" that their practices will return to pre-pandemic levels of success and profitability after COVID-19 wanes.

Burnout remains a significant issue, with half of the participating oncologists reporting they feel symptoms. Oncologists cited loss of face-to-face patient interaction as the leading cause.

"COVID-19 has posed enormous challenges for medical professionals across every discipline, but the impact on oncologists is particularly acute because of the number of patients who must continue treatment despite the circumstances," said Heidi Hunter, President of Cardinal Health Specialty Solutions. "Our survey illustrates how oncologists have responded COVID-19 with resourcefulness and resiliency, while managing through higher levels of stress than ever before."

About the Survey

The findings in Oncology Insights are based on web-based surveys conducted in September, October and November 2020. The survey included participation from more than 190 U.S oncologists, representing a diverse mix of community and hospital-based practices. The report also includes viewpoints from Cardinal Health Chief Medical Officer Bruce Feinberg, DO, and Vice President and Senior Medical Director Ajeet Gajra, MD, MBBS, FACP.

About Cardinal Health

