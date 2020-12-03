Amyris Launches Virtual Investor Mini-Series

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), a leading synthetic biotechnology company active in the Clean Health and Beauty markets through its consumer brands, and a top supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients, announced today that it will be launching a virtual investor mini-series themed "Delivering on the Promise of Synthetic Biology".

Amyris will host its first webinar in the virtual investor mini-series titled Science and Technology, Sustainable Solutions for a Healthier Planet on Tuesday December 15, 2020 at 1:00pm ET (10:00 am PT). The session will include a presentation and Q&A during a live conference call and webcast.

The Company has continued to advance the contemplated strategic transactions and expects to provide an update during the December event.

The goal is to continue to educate current and prospective investors about Amyris. The virtual mini-series format is more conducive to focused engagement on topics of investor interest instead of the traditional half or full day events. It gives the audience an opportunity to choose which topics they are most interested in having to allocate just one hour at a time.

Amyris plans to hold a second session in the series with a focus on its Consumer portfolio during the first quarter of 2021, followed by a session that highlights its Ingredients portfolio.

The live webcast can be accessed via the investor relations section of Amyris' website at http://investors.amyris.com. Participants can also listen by phone by dialing (888) 317-6003 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6061 outside the U.S. The conference ID for the live call is 9045881. It is recommended to dial-in 15 to 20 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. For those unable to participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Amyris' website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event.

About Amyris

Amyris (Nasdaq: AMRS) is a science and technology leader in the research, development and production of sustainable ingredients for the Clean Health & Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris uses an impressive array of exclusive technologies, including state-of-the-art machine learning, robotics and artificial intelligence. Our ingredients are included in over 3,000 products from the world's top brands, reaching more than 200 million consumers. Amyris is proud to own three consumer brands - all built around its No Compromise® promise of clean ingredients: Biossance™ clean beauty skincare, Pipette™ clean baby skincare and Purecane™, a zero-calorie sweetener naturally derived from sugarcane. For more information, please visit www.amyris.com.

