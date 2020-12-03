Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) COO Bradley L Campbell Sold $564,309 of Shares

COO of Amicus Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Bradley L Campbell (insider trades) sold 24,783 shares of FOLD on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $22.77 a share. The total sale was $564,309.

Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation medicines. Amicus Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $6.05 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.23 with and P/S ratio of 24.32.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman & CEO John F Crowley sold 7,500 shares of FOLD stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $22.77. The price of the stock has increased by 2.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Principal Accounting Officer Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of FOLD stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $20. The price of the stock has increased by 16.15% since.

