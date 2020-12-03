  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
A Trio of Stocks Trading Below the Peter Lynch Earnings Line

They could be value opportunities

December 03, 2020 | About: SNY -0.26% UBS -0.03% ORAN -2.37%

Value investors should take the time to have a look at the following securities, as their share prices are trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line, indicating possible value opportunities.

These stocks also received positive recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts on Wall Street.

Sanofi SA

The first stock to consider is Sanofi SA (NASDAQ:SNY), a French drug manufacturer.

The below chart shows that the share price ($50.62 at close on Dec. 2) is currently trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($74.60 as of June 28), which determines a margin safety of 32.14%.

The stock price increased by nearly 9% over the past year through Wednesday for a market capitalization of $127.06 billion and a 52-week range of $37.62 to $55.

Wall Street sell-side analysts forecast that the share price will continue trading up, eventually hitting the average target price of $60.90 per share, which would mark a 20.3% growth from Wednesday's closing price. These analysts have assigned an overweight recommendation rating to the stock.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the financial strength of the company and 7 out of 10 to the profitability.

Dodge & Cox leads the group of the company's top fund holders, owning 1.57% of shares outstanding. It is followed by Ken Fisher with 0.74% of shares outstanding and FMR LLC with 0.73% of shares outstanding.

UBS Group AG

The second stock to consider is UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), a Swiss diversified bank giant.

The below chart shows that the stock price ($14.54 per share as of Dec. 2) is trading below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($22.65 as of Sept. 28), yielding a margin safety of 35.8%.

The stock price performed well over the past year through Wednesday, gaining 21.7%, which determined a market capitalization of $51.4 billion and a 52-week range of $7.48 to $14.78.

Wall Street sell-side analysts predict that the stock price will continue to trade higher over the next 12 months, gaining nearly 7% from Wednesday's closing to reach the average target price of $15.54 per share.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 3 out of 10 to the financial strength of the company and a score of 4 out of 10 to the profitability.

MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ leads the group of the company's top fund holders, owning 3.89% of shares outstanding. It is followed by UBS Group AG with 3.5% of shares outstanding and CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Orange SA

The third stock to consider is Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN), a French telecommunications operator serving consumers, businesses, organizations and institutions in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The below chart illustrates that the stock price ($12.98 per share at close on Dec. 2) stands below the Peter Lynch earnings line ($16.41 as of June 28), which yields a margin safety of 21%.

The stock price lost 14.42% over the past year through Wednesday, causing the market capitalization to go down to $34.48 billion and determining a 52-week range of $9.93 to $16.58.

Wall Street sell-side analysts forecast that the share price will rebound, gaining 24.2% up to the average target of $16.12 within 52 weeks. They have recommended an overweight rating for this stock.

GuruFocus has assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength rating and its profitability rating.

MORGAN STANLEY dominates the group of the company's top fund holders with 0.12% of shares outstanding. NORTHERN TRUST CORP and MANAGED ASSET PORTFOLIOS, LLC follow with 0.07% of shares outstanding each.

Disclosure: I have no position in any security mentioned.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

