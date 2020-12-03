Park Towne Place Goes Virtual with Award-Winning Art Programming

Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When Covid-19 restrictions paused large group gatherings in Philadelphia, it didn't stop the award-winning art program at Park Towne Place Museum District Residences.

In partnership with arts nonprofit InLiquid, Park Towne Place has reinvented its art programming with virtual experiences, ensuring safety during the pandemic and bringing its expansive collection to an even larger audience. The community is showcasing its latest rotational exhibit, Poised and Forceful, through a virtual video tour that highlights the unique exhibit and includes intimate studio visits with the exhibiting artists.

“When we redeveloped historic Park Towne 5 years ago, we wanted to create an engaging and unique atmosphere for residents and the public alike,” said Patti Shwayder, Aimco Senior Vice President. “Since then, thousands of visitors have viewed our collection and rotating exhibits, and attended artists talks and classes. The challenges of 2020 have fostered innovation as we bring these events to even more people virtually.”

“Situated on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Park Towne and Aimco have made an important contribution to the vibrant arts and culture scene in Philadelphia,” said Matt Rader, President of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and Board President of the Parkway Council Foundation. “We appluad their continued commitment to showcasing local artists and enriching our community with free – and now virtual – arts programming.”

Poised and Forceful highlights the work of six female artists, all of whom’s work push the boundaries of scale and abstract styles. Through their different aesthetics, processes, and materials, the uniting thread in Poised and Forceful is a decidedly feminine take on large scale abstraction. Exhibiting artists include Leah Macdonald, Dianne Koppisch Hricko, Jacqueline Unanue, Maureen Drdak, Sandi Neiman Lovitz, and Yeh Rim Lee.

Take a tour of Park Towne's extensive art collection and new exhibit by visiting Park Towne’s website.

