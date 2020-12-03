Ontrak Ranked Number 279 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte's 2020 Technology Fast 500™

Ontrak, Inc.(“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled, virtualized healthcare company, today announced it ranked 279 on [url="]Deloitte%26rsquo%3Bs+Technology+Fast+500[/url]™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 26year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues.Ontrak Chairman and CEO, Terren Peizer, credits the proven savings and associated ROI, industry-leading member satisfaction scores and national customer expansions with the company’s 376% revenue growth. “We are honored to be recognized for our proprietary IP and the technological innovation that enables Ontrak to identify, engage, and create lasting behavior change in the lives of those with unaddressed behavioral health conditions and chronic disease. Ontrak is humbled to be in the company of Technology Fast 500 award winners like Zoom (ranked 131) and Slack (ranked 236), whose growth trajectories have been driven by game-changing technology products with exceptionally high customer satisfaction scores. We are also proud to be the highest ranked healthcare IT company in the Technology Fast 500, amongst companies of similar size,” said Mr. Peizer.“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said [url="]Paul+Silverglate[/url], vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”“We extend sincere congratulations to these well-deserved winners — who all embody a spirit of curiosity, and a never-ending commitment to making technology advancements possible,” said [url="]Mohana+Dissanayake[/url], partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice.Now in its 26year, Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Ontrak, Inc. (f/k/a Catasys, Inc.) is a leading AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized healthcare company, whose mission is to help improve the health and save the lives of as many people as possible. The company’s PRE™ (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who are not getting the care they need. By combining predictive analytics with human engagement, Ontrak delivers improved member health and validated outcomes and savings to healthcare payers.The company’s integrated, technology-enabled Ontrak™ programs, a critical component of the PRE platform, are designed to provide healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure, which result in high medical costs.Ontrak has a unique ability to engage these members, who do not otherwise seek behavioral healthcare, leveraging proprietary enrollment capabilities built on deep insights into the drivers of care avoidance.Ontrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered either in-person or via telehealth, along with care coaching and in-market Community Care Coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health, including loneliness. The company's programs improve member health and deliver validated cost savings to healthcare payers of more than 50 percent for enrolled members. Ontrak solutions are available to members of leading national and regional health plans in 30 states and in Washington, D.C.Learn more at www.ontrak-inc.com Please see [url="]www.deloitte.com%2Fabout[/url] to learn more about our global network of member firms.

