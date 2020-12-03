Ambow Receives "Most Influential Career Education Brand" Award

BEIJING, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ("Ambow" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMBO), a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, today announced it has received the 2020 Most Influential Career Education Brand award from Sina.com at the Sina China Education Ceremony held on November, 26, 2020 in Beijing.

This was Ambow's fifth consecutive year receiving an award from the ceremony, a testament to the Company's ongoing commitment and growing accomplishments in the career enhancement space.

The Sina China Education Ceremony, widely regarded as the most prestigious event in the education sector, has been seeking to promote excellence and success in the sector for more than a decade. This year's ceremony was particularly significant as it focused on discovering break-through business stories in the industry that is pivoting to meet the evolving needs of learners in a post-pandemic era.

"We are at the forefront of career enhancement services, addressing the needs of top talent across various industries. Our expertise and extensive experience in educational technology research and development cumulated over two decades positions us well to bolster our growth in career education, empowering learners for better future development. We also look to continue our endeavors to innovate in various aspects across industries and regions," said Dr. Jin Huang, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ambow. "As a number of qualified individuals prepare to join a rapidly changing work environment, we remain fully committed to supporting every learner achieve the most in their career trajectory."

About Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a leading national provider of educational and career enhancement services in China, offering high-quality, individualized services and products. With its extensive network of regional service hubs complemented by a dynamic proprietary learning platform and distributors, Ambow provides its services and products to students in 15 out of the 34 provinces and autonomous regions within China.

