PR Newswire
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 3, 2020
SÃO PAULO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. ("Itaú Unibanco" or "Company") informs its stockholders and the general market that on December 2, 2020 it sold the shares issued by XP Inc. ("XP") held by its subsidiary ITB Holding Brasil Participações Ltda., representing 4.4% of XP's capital stock, by way of the public offering held on Nasdaq, the stock exchange on which XP's shares are listed ("Transaction").
This Transaction totaled US$ 935 million. After the green shoe exercise, the total amount might reach US $ 1.052 billion equivalent to 5% of XP total capital. This sale will affect Itaú Unibanco's results for this year.
Itaú Unibanco became the holder, directly or indirectly, of 41.1% of XP's total capital and, after the green shoe exercising, if consummately, it will become the holder, directly or indirectly, of 40.5% of the total capital of XP.
ALEXSANDRO BROEDEL
Group Executive Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 6 Warning Signs with BSP:ITUB4. Click here to check it out.
- BSP:ITUB4 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of BSP:ITUB4
- Peter Lynch Chart of BSP:ITUB4
Itaú Unibanco - Corporate Communication
(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 - [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/material-fact-sale-of-shares---xp-301185868.html
SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.