FICO Holds Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower Mississippi Consumers

JACKSON, Miss., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE: FICO), will host a free financial education online event for Jackson, Mississippi-area residents on December 9 to provide consumers with the knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health. Congressman Bennie Thompson, who represents Mississippi's second congressional district, will be a special guest to discuss the importance of financial education for the community.

"In today's uncertain times, financial literacy is more crucial than ever to the success of our communities. FICO's Score A Better Future program will help educate consumers on the impact of credit scores to their financial health and equip them with the knowledge to build a better financial future. I'm excited to participate in the online event and hope to see a lot of people there," said Congressman Thompson.

FICO's "Score A Better Future" program focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used in more than 90 percent of lending decisions (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

NAREB

Diversified Resource Network

United Way of the Capital Area

Springboard To Opportunities

Community Students Learning Center

Mississippi Council on Economic Education

Mississippi Housing Initiative

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 12:00-1:15 pm CST

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-holds-free-virtual-financial-education-event-to-help-empower-mississippi-consumers-301185692.html

SOURCE Fair Isaac Corporation