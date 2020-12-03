Sip In Style: Tanqueray Announces New Reusable Straw Capsule Collection In Collaboration With Fashion Icon Rachel Zoe

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanqueray, widely regarded as the world's definitive gin, is thrilled to announce its latest collaboration with ongoing brand partner, fashion designer, and CEO Rachel Zoe. The Rachel Zoe x Tanqueray Straw Capsule Collection features beautiful designs from the Rachel Zoe Collection displayed on three custom straw packages, each containing a set of four reusable metal straws. Not only do the straws let you sip in style and sophistication, but they're the perfect accessory for this year's sustainable holiday gifting lists.

The straw capsule collection was created to perfectly pair with Tanqueray's latest offering, Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails, a selection of premium ready-to-drink cocktails that provide a new, refreshingly convenient way to enjoy Tanqueray gin. Ready to pour or enjoy directly from the can, the cocktails are available in three delicious variants that awaken taste buds and stir the senses. There's zesty Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda; bright, citrusy Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda; and the crisp, classic taste of Tanqueray Gin & Tonic. Inspired by Charles Tanqueray's original recipes, each varietal uses real Tanqueray Gin and natural flavors, adding just the right amount of tonic water or Tanqueray's signature sparkling soda.

"I'm beyond excited to be partnering with my friends at Tanqueray on this chic and sustainable project," says Rachel Zoe. "I think enjoying Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails should be just as glamorous of an experience as the beautifully crafted cans themselves. These reusable, metallic straws and the co-designed packaging are a perfect gift for anyone who enjoys hosting during this holiday season!"

Fans of Zoe's chic sense of style will find much to love in the high-quality packaging of The Rachel Zoe x Tanqueray Straw Capsule Collection. The style icon personally selected designs from her Rachel Zoe Collection, ensuring that each motif perfectly complements the three corresponding Tanqueray cans. The Tanqueray Rangpur Lime Gin & Soda set comes with four gold-colored metal straws wrapped in a premium package that features a recognizable green-leaf motif from the Rachel Zoe Collection. Meanwhile, the Tanqueray Sevilla Orange Gin & Soda set is paired with four matching copper-tone metal straws wrapped in a beautiful, bright orange patterned package. Finally, the Tanqueray Gin & Tonic set includes four silver-colored straws in a package featuring a Tanqueray green-and white-line pattern from the can itself.

In celebration of The Rachel Zoe x Tanqueray Straw Capsule Collection, Tanqueray has made a donation to Keep America Beautiful to support its mission to build and maintain clean, green and beautiful spaces and to inspire others to take action every day to improve and beautify communities across America.

The Rachel Zoe x Tanqueray Straw Capsule Collection will be available for pre-order on CocktailCourier.com within a cocktail kit containing Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails. The straw sets will also be sold individually on ShopRachelZoe.com alongside other clothing, accessories, and more in the Rachel Zoe Collection.

"We're so excited to be continuing our relationship with fashion icon and all-around creative giant Rachel Zoe," says Christina Choi, SVP of Rum, Tequila, Gin at Diageo. "Her bold sense of style really shines through in this collection, making for a perfect last-minute holiday gift for fashion lovers, Tanqueray drinkers, and everyone 21+ in-between."

Tanqueray Crafted Gin Cocktails in a Can have a 6.0% ABV per 12 FL OZ. can and are available for $14.99 / 4 Pack in the following select markets: Arizona, Illinois, California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio and Washington. Stay tuned for more information on a national launch in 2021!

To learn more about Tanqueray, please visit www.Tanqueray.com or follow @TanquerayUSA on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter as well as the hashtags #Tanqueray and #ThisIsGin.

