Granite Creek Copper to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com December 9th

December 03, 2020 | About: TSXV:GCX +7.41% OTCPK:GCXXF -7.54%

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Granite Creek Copper (TSX.V: GCX | OTC: GCXXF), based in Vancouver, BC, focused on high-grade copper and gold in Yukon, Canada, today announced that Timothy Johnson, President & CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on December 9th.

(PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group (Investor Con)

DATE: December 9, 2020

TIME: 12:00pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3f2vL7P

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Acquired previously unreleased airborne survey data
  • Completed resampling program – Results pending
  • Completed inaugural drill program – Results pending
  • Completed acquisition of adjacent PEA-stage Copper North Mining, thus consolidating southern portion of the Minto Copper Belt

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek, a member of the Metallic Group of Companies, is a Canadian exploration company focused on the Yukon's Minto copper district where it holds the Carmacks and Carmacks North project. This combined 176-square-kilometer property is on trend with Pembridge Resources' high-grade Minto copper-gold mine to the north and features excellent access to infrastructure with the nearby paved Yukon Highway 2, along with grid power within 12 km. More information about Granite Creek Copper can be viewed on the Company's website at www.gcxcopper.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/granite-creek-copper-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-december-9th-301185746.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


