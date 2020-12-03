Bake It Til You Make It! The Baileys Holiday Baking Club Is Here To Uphold Your Beloved Holiday Traditions

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Break out the Baileys and whip out your whisks, because the Baileys Holiday Baking Club is making it fun and easy to treat yourself and your loved ones this Holiday season. Baileys and baking are synonymous with the Holidays, and the time-honored tradition is living on (yes, even in 2020!), whether hosting a virtual soirée or an intimate gathering with loved ones.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8822651-baileys-holiday-baking-club-series/

The Baileys Holiday Baking Club brings together expert bakers to teach not-so-expert celebrities (and viewers at home) how to mix up the perfect Holiday treats, all while giving back in an effort to continue to support small businesses and meaningful causes during the season of giving. Whether using the signature Baileys Original Irish Cream liqueur, or the limited-edition Baileys Red Velvet, baking with Baileys evokes those timeless Holiday traditions that so many crave this time of year.

The three-part series will be released weekly throughout December on Baileys' official Instagram (@BaileysUS) and will feature indulgent Baileys-infused Holiday treats specially curated by some of today's most celebrated bakers from across the country. Each video will include step-by-step instructions (also available at Baileys.com) so viewers can follow along at home, because sharing the kitchen with loved ones while baking your favorite treats is a tradition that is essential to the perfect Holiday celebration. Tune in each week as the celebrities mix, measure and make a mess of their kitchens – having fun along the way. And, for those who prefer to leave the baking to the pros, each treat will also be available for nationwide purchase after each episode airs until the end of December, while supplies last.

The Baileys Holiday Baking Club series will feature:

EPISODE 1 –Award-Winning Talk Show Host, Comedian and Author Loni Love & Celebrity Baker Katherine Berman, Co-Owner of Georgetown Cupcake: On December 3 rd , watch the laugh-out-loud funny television host and acclaimed cupcake queen re-create the bakery's #1 selling cupcake flavor, red velvet, infused with the award-winning Baileys Red Velvet liqueur. Available for purchase at georgetowncupcake.com.

On , watch the laugh-out-loud funny television host and acclaimed cupcake queen re-create the bakery's #1 selling cupcake flavor, red velvet, infused with the award-winning Baileys Red Velvet liqueur. Available for purchase at georgetowncupcake.com. EPISODE 2 - Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon & Auzerais Bellamy of Blondery: On December 10 th , the ice skater extraordinaire and blondie boss will prove that treating yourself this Holiday season is truly the icing on the cake as they mix up Stout & Baileys Cake Jars made with Baileys Original Irish Cream. Available for purchase at blondery.com.

On , the ice skater extraordinaire and blondie boss will prove that treating yourself this Holiday season is truly the on the cake as they mix up Stout & Baileys Cake Jars made with Baileys Original Irish Cream. Available for purchase at blondery.com. EPISODE 3 - Reality TV Star Gizelle Bryant & Maya-Camille Broussard of Justice of the Pies: On December 17 th, the stylish Real Housewife of Potomac star and pie pro join forces to create a seasonal Baileys Chocolate Fig Pie, infused with Baileys Original Irish Cream. Available for purchase at justiceofthepies.com.

"Throughout the years, Baileys has always been at the center of Holiday celebrations amongst loved ones, whether its enjoyed neat, on the rocks, in coffee or baked into a treat," shared Stacey Cunningham, Director of Baileys & Liqueurs, Diageo North America. "While the Holidays may feel a bit different this year, we hope that the Baileys Holiday Baking Club will bring a sense of togetherness and joy that will help people uphold traditions of connecting over their favorite indulgences, even if while virtually."

In the season of giving, Baileys wants to support local bakeries around the country who are providing some Holiday joy during this difficult year. Beyond highlighting these small businesses through the Baileys Holiday Baking Club, the brand will also be donating a total of $75,000 to various charities which are close to each bakery's hearts. Twenty-five thousand dollars each will go to the Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation on behalf of Georgetown Cupcake, the Equal Justice Initiative on behalf of Blondery, and the Black Women's Blueprint on behalf of Justice of the Pies.1

Plus, to bring some additional excitement to this Holiday season, one lucky winner and an intimate group of their loved ones (up to five family or friends, 21 years or older) will also have the opportunity to win a private Zoom baking class with Loni Love and Katherine Berman! Participants of legal drinking age can enter this once-in-a-lifetime Holiday experience at bakingclub.baileys.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. U.S. only. Enter by 12/17/2020 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Subject to Official Rules.

Baileys encourages consumers of legal drinking age to treat themselves responsibly this season. For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.

About BAILEYS Irish Cream Liqueur:

BAILEYS launched in Ireland in 1974. It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number one selling liqueur in the world. Owned by Diageo plc, BAILEYS is currently ranked 7th among all distilled spirits sold worldwide. It's the signature delicious balance of Irish Cream, whiskey and fine spirits that makes BAILEYS Original Irish Cream the perfect little indulgence when you need a break from your daily routine. The BAILEYS portfolio includes Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Cinnamon, Espresso Crème, Strawberries & Cream and Almande. For more information on BAILEYS Original Irish Cream, please visit us at www.BAILEYS.com.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

1 In all cases, donation will be made solely by Diageo Americas, Inc. to the corresponding charity.

Media contact:

Hunter

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bake-it-til-you-make-it-the-baileys-holiday-baking-club-is-here-to-uphold-your-beloved-holiday-traditions-301185960.html

SOURCE Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur