Consolidated Water Declares First Quarter Cash Dividend

December 03, 2020 | About: NAS:CWCO +1.24%

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Dec. 3, 2020

GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, today announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share.

The cash dividend is payable February 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 4, 2021.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consolidated-water-declares-first-quarter-cash-dividend-301183984.html

SOURCE Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.


