Sectra Signs Enterprise Imaging Contract at Dayton Children's Hospital

SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT-B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution to Dayton Children's Hospital. They will utilize the platform's radiology and cardiology modules as well as the multi-media archive VNA, to store all medical images throughout the health system. This unified imaging platform, tightly integrated with Epic Radiant, will provide all caregivers a full patient overview regardless of their reading location.

Dayton Children's is a teaching hospital providing primary and subspecialty ambulatory and acute inpatient care for Dayton, Ohio, and its 20-county service area. In addition to its 181-bed main campus hospital, it has 12 outpatient locations providing emergent, urgent, and routine care.

The contract, signed in October, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This will allow Dayton Children's the ability to easily expand into other specialties and gain access to new functionality, as it becomes available. Acquiring enterprise imaging as a subscription provides a more efficient way of scaling the system as volumes grow.

"I am happy to welcome Dayton Children's as a Sectra One customer. Their goal of eliminating silos and creating a unified imaging platform aligns well with Sectra's enterprise functionality. Patients and providers will have access to a complete electronic health record," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a complete and robust system armed with efficient and accurate clinical tools, proven to boost productivity and improve collaboration. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. The offering includes a module for full-scale digital pathology, which received FDA approval in the US in March 2020.

