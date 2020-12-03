  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
RCI Announces 20th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

December 03, 2020 | About: NAS:RICK +2.97%

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020

HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) announced today it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for the Fiscal 2021 first quarter ending December 31, 2020.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

The 1Q21 dividend is payable December 30, 2020, to holders of record December 15, 2020, with an ex-dividend date of December 14, 2020.

This marks RCI's 20th consecutive quarterly cash dividend. It is the same amount as the most recent 4Q20 dividend.

Media & Investor Contacts

Gary Fishman and Steven Anreder at 212-532-3232 or [email protected] and [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rci-announces-20th-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-301185736.html

SOURCE RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.


