STRAX: Collaboration with 4ocean to support the development and manufacturing of 4ocean signature iPhone cases

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STRAX is pleased to announce a collaboration with 4ocean, a purpose driven business with the mission to end the ocean plastic crisis and support the development and manufacturing of their new 4ocean Signature iPhone cases made from 4ocean Plastic™. As a part of the development process STRAX supported the material development, testing and optimization for manufacturing, design, and fulfilment of the new 4ocean Signature iPhone Case in the USA. STRAX, an environmentally conscious organization, is concerned by the size of the challenge our oceans face from plastic waste and is happy to be part of the solution by partnering with 4ocean. Being an expert in the field of mobile accessories STRAX was able to leverage their global R&D resource and market specific knowledge to add value to 4ocean.

"We are very pleased to have been selected as the development partner of 4ocean for their venture into mobile accessories and proud at the same time to be able to support such an important cause as cleaning our oceans from plastic waste. This type of partnership is furthermore aligned with STRAX overall commitment to corporate social responsibility," says Gudmundur Palmason CEO STRAX.

"We were so happy to work with STRAX on this huge milestone and beyond stoked to unveil the 4ocean Signature iPhone Case, our first of many products created from 4ocean Plastic™.

4ocean Plastic™ is certified ocean plastic that our professional cleanup crews have recovered and recycled into verified ocean plastic materials. The products made with this material are intended to continue raising awareness about ocean plastic pollution, serve as a reminder to live an ocean friendly lifestyle, and will help fund 4ocean's global ocean cleanup operations," says Alex Schulze, CEO and Co-Founder of 4ocean.

About 4ocean

4ocean is a purpose-driven business with a mission to help end the ocean plastic crisis by cleaning the ocean and coastlines while stopping the inflow of plastic by changing consumption habits on land. With the goal of creating an economy around cleaning the ocean, 4ocean funds its cleanup operations entirely through the sale of product purchases and its Pound+ Program. These purchases fund the removal of trash from the ocean and have resulted in pulling over 11 million pounds of pollution to date. The solution to ending ocean plastic pollution lies in stopping it on land before it enters the ocean, which is why 4ocean is tackling behavior change by educating consumers about ways to reduce their single-use plastic consumption.

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in tech accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of accessories brands covers all major product categories: Protection, Power, Personal Audio and Connectivity. In response to the ongoing pandemic, STRAX has recently pivoted into Health & Wellbeing, with an initial focus on personal protection equipment, such as face masks, gloves and sanitizers. Our success lies in a strong offline and online distribution network and best-in-class customer service, delivered by a stellar team.

We develop and grow brands through an omnichannel approach, we operate two complementary businesses: Own brands - including Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+, and licensed brands such as adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, SuperDry and WeSC - and Distribution (traditional retail, enterprises and online marketplaces). In addition to own and licensed brands, STRAX distributes over 40 major mobile accessory bands. We sell into all key sales channels ranging from telecom operators, mass merchants and consumer electronics to lifestyle retailers, large enterprises and direct to consumers online. Founded in Miami and Hong Kong in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide. Today, we have over 200 employees in 13 countries, with our operational HQ and logistics center in Germany. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

