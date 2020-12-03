AGS Adds Depth To Slot Products Team

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGS (NYSE: AGS) (or "the Company") today announced new leadership additions to its Slot Products team, naming Steve Walther Senior Director, Slot Products, and Amy Greene Director, Gaming Operations. Both Walther and Greene are gaming industry veterans with strong track records of success.

Vice President of Slot Products Mark DeDeaux said, "We are so happy to welcome Steve and Amy to our team, and we're excited about the vast experience they bring to AGS. We will leverage Steve's leadership in product management and marketing as we continue to grow our cabinet portfolio and games library, with a focus on evolving our product management to be even more closely aligned with our customers, our sales team, and our end user, the player. Amy has a long history of success positioning and selling gaming products, along with a background in operations, finance, and accounting that will be key to getting the best performance from our installed base and strategically positioning the gaming operations side of our business for even greater success."

Walther, who will focus on managing product planning, go-to-market strategy, product roadmaps, and research and analytics, joined AGS after serving more than seven years at Konami Gaming in various product-related roles, ending his tenure as Senior Director, Marketing & Product Management.

Before that, Walther served nearly four years as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Aruze Gaming America, and seven years at Aristocrat as Head of Systems Product Office.

In her role at AGS, Greene will manage the Company's recurring revenue business, including data and analytics to optimize game performance. She will also lead initiatives to increase market penetration of AGS' new line of high-performing premium participation games and focus on efficient management of the Company's capital expenditures for its recurring revenue business. Greene joins AGS from Aristocrat Technologies, where she served nearly two years in sales leadership roles, with oversight of key territories in the western U.S. and strategic accounts. Other highlights of Greene's career include the six years she spent at Konami Gaming in various functions, including game sales, sales operations, and accounting/finance.

About AGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Our roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but our customer-centric culture and growth have helped us branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, real-money gaming platforms and content, highly rated social casino solutions for operators and players, and best-in-class service, we offer an unmatched value proposition for our casino partners. Learn more at playags.com.Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

