Waste Management Inc (WM) EVP, CFO and Treasurer Devina A Rankin Sold $3.9 million of Shares

December 03, 2020 | About: WM +0.7%

EVP, CFO and Treasurer of Waste Management Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Devina A Rankin (insider trades) sold 32,293 shares of WM on 12/01/2020 at an average price of $119.75 a share. The total sale was $3.9 million.

Waste Management Inc acts as a provider of waste management environmental services. The services provided by the company include collection, landfill, transfer, recycling and resource recovery and other services. Waste Management Inc has a market cap of $49.71 billion; its shares were traded at around $117.62 with a P/E ratio of 33.23 and P/S ratio of 3.33. The dividend yield of Waste Management Inc stocks is 1.82%. Waste Management Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.60% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Pres, CEO James C Fish Jr sold 24,671 shares of WM stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $123.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.44% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO and Treasurer Devina A Rankin sold 32,293 shares of WM stock on 12/01/2020 at the average price of $119.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr VP, Operations Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of WM stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $123.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.03% since.
  • EVP, Corp Development & CLO Charles C Boettcher sold 2,558 shares of WM stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $120. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.98% since.
  • Sr. VP-Chief Customer Officer Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of WM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $117.43. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.
  • EVP & Chief Operation Officer John J Morris sold 23,803 shares of WM stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $116.59. The price of the stock has increased by 0.88% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WM, click here

.

