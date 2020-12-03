5 Financial Companies With High Business Predictability

According to the GuruFocus All-in-One Screener, a Premium feature, the following companies have high business predictability ratings and wide margins of safety as of Dec. 3.

Pathfinder

Pathfinder Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the discounted cash flow calculator, a 33.73% margin of safety at an average price of $11.22 per share.

The holding company has a market cap of $50.83 million and an enterprise value of $110.04 million. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have increased 8.80% and 6.90%.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined 16.56% and is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.59. The share price has been as high as $14.5 and as low as $9.08 in the last year. As of Dec. 3, the stock was trading 22.62% below its 52-week high and 23.57% above its 52-week low.

Cortland Bancorp

Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) has a 4.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 61.85% margin of safety at the average price of $16.15 per share.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $68.20 million and an enterprise value of $55.73 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has grown 5.90% and its earnings per share have risen 1.30%.

The stock has lost 27.33% over the last 12 months and shares are trading with a price-earnings ratio of 9.28. The share price has been as high as $23.99 and as low as $11.1 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 3, the stock was trading 32.68% below its 52-week high and 45.50% above its 52-week low.

Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) has a 3.5-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 61.85% margin of safety at an average price of $13.27 per share.

The company, which operates a traditional community banking business, has an $80.54 million market cap and an enterprise value of $123 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 5.90% and its earnings per share have risen 1.30%.

The share price has gained 4.82% over the past 12 months. The stock is trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.51. The share price has been as high as $14.24 and as low as $6.5 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 3, the stock was trading 6.81% below its 52-week high and 104.15% above its 52-week low.

Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. (NASDAQ:BKSC) has a five-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, a 9.88% margin of safety at an average price of $16.42 per share.

The financial holding company has a market cap of $90.66 million and an enterprise value of $59. million. Over the past five years, its revenue and earnings per share have grown a respective 5.20% and 10.62%.

Shares have lost 11.95% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.28. The share price has been as high as $19.45 and as low as $11.43 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 3, the stock was trading 15.58% below its 52-week high and 43.66% above its 52-week low.

Citizens Community

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has a three-star business predictability rank and, according to the DCF calculator, an 18.86% margin of safety at an average price of $9.55 per share.

The bank holding company has a market cap of $106.53 million and an enterprise value of $170.09 million. Over the past five years, its revenue has increased 18.90% and its earnings per share have risen 14.50%.

Shares have declined 20% compared to 12 months ago. The stock is currently trading with a price-earnings ratio of 8.68. The share price has been as high as $12.75 and as low as $5.26 in the last 52 weeks. As of Dec. 3, the stock was trading 25.10% below its 52-week high and 81.56% above its 52-week low.

With 0.16% of outstanding shares, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies is the company's largest guru shareholder.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

