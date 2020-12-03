Abivax 2021 Financial Communication Calendar

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2020 / Abivax (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today publishes its 2021 financial communication calendar.
- Thursday, April 1, 2021
- Publication of financial statements as of December 31, 2020
- Friday, April 30, 2021
Publication and release of the 2020 annual financial report
- Friday, June 4, 2021 - 10.00 a.m.
Shareholders meeting
- Thursday, September 23, 2021
Publication of financial statements as of June 30, 2021
- Thursday, September 30, 2021
Publication and release of 2021 half year report
About Abivax (www.abivax.com)
Abivax, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune machinery to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, viral infections, and cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment C (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax has two drug candidates in clinical development, ABX464 to treat severe inflammatory diseases, and ABX196 to treat hepatocellular carcinoma. More information on the company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.
