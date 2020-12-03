Veracyte to Host Virtual Lung Cancer R&D Day on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

[url="]Veracyte%2C+Inc.[/url] (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, will host a Virtual Lung Cancer R&D Day for investors and analysts on December 16, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST.The event will feature Veracyte senior management who will provide an overview of the company’s vision for transforming patient care in lung cancer, as well as leading pulmonologists who will discuss the challenges and opportunities in lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. Veracyte will also provide updates on its lung cancer product pipeline, including its Nasal Swab Test, for early diagnosis of lung cancer, and Percepta Atlas, for informing treatment decisions at the time of diagnosis. The company plans to launch both products in the second half of 2021.A link to register for the event is available [url="]here[/url] and can also be accessed through Veracyte’s website at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.veracyte.com%2Fevents-presentations[/url]. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company’s website for approximately 90 days.Veracyte is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit [url="]www.veracyte.com[/url] and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005959/en/