The Walt Disney Company to Webcast Investor Day 2020

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) will webcast its Investor Day 2020 on December 10, 2020. The event, focused on the Company’s direct-to-consumer streaming services, is scheduled to begin at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. The Investor Day is expected to last approximately four hours.To watch the webcast, please visit [url="]www.disney.com%2Finvestors[/url]. The webcast presentation will be archived.

