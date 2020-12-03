Cross Country Healthcare Establishes Scholarship Fund with FAU's Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCRN) a leading provider of total talent management including workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients, announced that it has established the Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund with Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing.The Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund will provide annual scholarships and help fund educational and research opportunities for students attending the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing for a minimum of four years.“The Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund is a wonderful example of the evolution of our continued partnership with FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, a leader in caring science,” says Kevin Clark, co-founder and CEO of Cross Country Healthcare. “CCH and FAU already collaborate closely to advance the nursing profession through joint programs, scholarships, internships, residency and research opportunities, and most recently, our quarterly joint educational webinars. The scholarships are an investment in our community and the clients we serve. The Cross Country Healthcare Scholarship Fund helps get more healthcare professionals where they are needed most – at the bedside.”Dr. Safiya George, dean and professor of FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing, adds, “As we strive to provide the highest quality education for our students, student scholarships are critical to supporting the next generation of top nursing students as they work to overcome a number of financial barriers. This inspiring gift from Cross Country Healthcare works to both secure our community’s future as home to the best and brightest in nursing, and addresses some of the most challenging issues facing our society through nursing research. We are truly grateful to Cross Country Healthcare and their commitment to supporting our nursing students.”Cross Country Healthcare is a career agent to thousands of nursing professionals and a trusted partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the nation. As the industry pioneer for more than 30 years, Cross Country Healthcare continues to take the lead and break the conventional staffing mold to proactively develop and deliver innovative technologies and intuitive solutions.FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is nationally and internationally known for its excellence and philosophy of caring science. The school offers nationally ranked education programs, cutting-edge research and valuable clinical programs. It is ranked No.1 in online graduate nursing programs in Florida and No. 23 in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. In 2017, with a 100 percent pass rate on the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN®), FAU BSN graduates, first-time test takers, ranked among the highest (No.1) in Florida and the United States. FAU’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing is fully accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE). For more information, visit nursing.fau.edu.Cross Country Healthcare is home to thousands of nursing professionals and a trusted partner to leading health systems and hospitals across the nation. As the industry pioneer for more than 30 years, Cross Country Healthcare continues to take the lead and break the conventional staffing mold to proactively develop and deliver innovative technologies and intuitive solutionsCross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCH) is a leader in providing total talent management including strategic workforce solutions, contingent staffing, permanent placement and other consultative services for healthcare clients. Leveraging nearly 35 years of expertise and insight, CCH solves complex labor-related challenges for clients while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® Award winner, CCH is committed to excellence in delivery of its services and was the first public company to earn The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval® for Health Care Staffing Services Certification with Distinction. Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail.Florida Atlantic University, established in 1961, officially opened its doors in 1964 as the fifth public university in Florida. Today, the University, with an annual economic impact of $6.3 billion, serves more than 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students at sites throughout its six-county service region in southeast Florida. FAU's world-class teaching and research faculty serves students through 10 colleges: the Dorothy F. Schmidt College of Arts and Letters, the College of Business, the College for Design and Social Inquiry, the College of Education, the College of Engineering and Computer Science, the Graduate College, the Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College, the Charles E. Schmidt College of Medicine, the Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing and the Charles E. Schmidt College of Science. FAU is ranked as a High Research Activity institution by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. The University is placing special focus on the rapid development of critical areas that form the basis of its strategic plan: Healthy aging, biotech, coastal and marine issues, neuroscience, regenerative medicine, informatics, lifespan and the environment. These areas provide opportunities for faculty and students to build upon FAU's existing strengths in research and scholarship. For more information, visit [url="]www.fau.edu[/url].

