PulteGroup Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 17% to $0.14 Per Share

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:PHM +3.9%


PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today that its Board of Directors has voted to approve a 17% increase in the Company’s quarterly cash dividend to $0.14 per common share. The increase is effective with the Company’s next dividend which is payable January 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 16, 2020.



“PulteGroup’s strong operating and financial results have again put us in position to raise our dividend,” said Ryan Marshall, PulteGroup President and CEO. “While working to ensure the safety of our employees, customers and trade partners, we have continued to operate consistent with our disciplined business, financial and capital-allocation policies which have been instrumental in PulteGroup’s long-term success.”



About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.



For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; [url="]www.pulte.com[/url]; [url="]www.centex.com[/url]; [url="]www.delwebb.com[/url]; [url="]www.divosta.com[/url]; [url="]www.jwhomes.com[/url]; and [url="]www.americanwesthomes.com[/url]. Follow PulteGroup, Inc. on Twitter: [url="]%40PulteGroupNews[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203005838/en/


