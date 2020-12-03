Taubman Centers Declares Quarterly Preferred Dividends

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Taubman Centers, Inc. (the “Company or “Taubman””) (NYSE: TCO) today declared quarterly dividends of $0.40625 on its 6.5% Series J Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: TCO PR J) and $0.390625 on its 6.25% Series K Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE: TCO PR K). The preferred dividends are payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2020, with payment to be made on December 31, 2020.The payment on December 31, 2020 will be made irrespective of whether the closing of the previously announced merger of the Company involving Simon Property Group, Inc. occurs prior to such dateThe Board is not declaring a fourth quarter dividend on its common stock.Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet malls in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman’s U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. mall industry. Founded in 1950, Taubman is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. Taubman Asia, founded in 2005, is headquartered in Hong Kong.).

