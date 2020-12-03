  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Schneider Earns Second Consecutive General Mills' Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year Award

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:SNDR -1.9%


Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation and logistics services, is pleased to announce that it has again been honored with the Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year award by [url="]General+Mills[/url], a leading global food company. This is the second year in a row General Mills recognized Schneider with the prestigious annual award.



“Our commitment to delivering effortless, exceptional customer experiences is at the heart of what we do at Schneider. Being recognized by General Mills with the Platinum Dry Carrier of the Year award is an honor and a true testament of our aligned values,” said John Bozec, senior vice president and general manager of Van Truckload and Dedicated at Schneider. “We are so proud of our drivers and customer service associates, whose unwavering dedication and hard work are worthy of this prestigious recognition.”



The award recognizes a carrier that goes above and beyond in a number of categories, including on-time service metrics, teamwork, creative solutions and interactions with General Mills. Each year, General Mills grants the prestigious award to the carrier that best exemplifies excellence in these criteria.



“Our relationship with Schneider has always been strong, but has blossomed over the last few years,” said Phillip West, director of North America transportation for General Mills. “Our teams’ partnership and close collaboration has helped General Mills navigate an unprecedented time in our history. We appreciate the Schneider team’s transparency and focus on service, cost and capabilities.”



Schneider offers a range of services to meet unique supply chain needs. General Mills specifically noted the solutions and capabilities Schneider offers to support its daily business operations as a major factor behind the honor.



To learn more about Schneider’s broad portfolio of transportation and logistics services, visit [url="]Schneider.com[/url].



About Schneider



Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include [url="]Regional[/url] and [url="]Long-Haul[/url] [url="]Truckload[/url], [url="]Expedited[/url], [url="]Dedicated[/url], [url="]Bulk[/url], [url="]Intermodal[/url], [url="]Brokerage[/url], [url="]Warehousing[/url], [url="]Supply+Chain+Management[/url], [url="]Port+Logistics[/url] and [url="]Logistics+Consulting[/url].



With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company’s digital marketplace, [url="]Schneider+FreightPower%26reg%3B[/url], is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.



For more information about Schneider, visit [url="]Schneider.com[/url] or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.



Source: Schneider SNDR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201203006060/en/


