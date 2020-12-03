  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Magellan Midstream to Participate in Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:MMP +3.35%

PR Newswire

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 3, 2020

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that Michael Mears, chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan at the Wells Fargo Virtual Midstream and Utility Symposium at 2:00 p.m. Eastern on Tues., Dec. 8.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (PRNewsFoto/Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.) (PRNewsFoto/)

The virtual session will be moderated by Praneeth Satish, Wells Fargo equity research analyst, with a webcast available live on the day of the event on the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx. A replay of the webcast also will be available for 30 days.

In addition, management will be hosting virtual meetings with institutional investors during the conference. The slides used for these meetings also will be available at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.
Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. The partnership owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

Contact:

Paula Farrell


(918) 574-7650


[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magellan-midstream-to-participate-in-wells-fargo-virtual-midstream-and-utility-symposium-301186110.html

SOURCE Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)