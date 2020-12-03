  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Garcia-Thomas elected to WEC Energy Group board of directors

December 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:WEC -1.44%

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 3, 2020

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cristy Garcia-Thomas, chief external affairs officer for Advocate Aurora Health Inc., has been elected to the board of directors of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:NYSE:WEC), effective Jan. 1.

"We're delighted that Cristy has agreed to serve as a director," said Gale Klappa, executive chairman. "Her leadership in the highly regulated health care field, and her experience in customer care, external affairs, and diversity and inclusion will add another dimension of strength to an engaged and effective board of directors."

Garcia-Thomas joined Aurora Health Care — the largest employer in the Milwaukee region — in 2011 and was previously president of its Foundation. She has more than 25 years of experience in leadership roles including president and CEO of the United Performing Arts Fund and publisher and vice president of the Specialty Media Division of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Garcia-Thomas is a graduate of Kansas State University. She also is a graduate of executive programs at Northwestern University and Harvard Business School.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC), based in Milwaukee, is one of the nation's premier energy companies, serving 4.5 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.

The company's principal utilities are We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service, Peoples Gas, North Shore Gas, Michigan Gas Utilities, Minnesota Energy Resources and Upper Michigan Energy Resources. Another major subsidiary, We Power, designs, builds and owns electric generating plants. In addition, WEC Infrastructure LLC owns a growing fleet of renewable generation facilities in the Midwest.

WEC Energy Group (wecenergygroup.com) is a Fortune 500 company and a component of the S&P 500. The company has approximately 45,000 stockholders of record, 7,500 employees and $35 billion of assets.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garcia-thomas-elected-to-wec-energy-group-board-of-directors-301186033.html

SOURCE WEC Energy Group


